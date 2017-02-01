White House says Trump 'extremely ups...

White House says Trump 'extremely upset' but accepts Australia refugee deal

Protesters from the Refugee Action Coalition hold placards during a demonstration outside the offices of the Australian Government Department of Immigration and Border Protection in Sydney, Australia, April 29, 2016. President Donald Trump will honor a U.S. agreement with Australia to accept refugees housed on islands off that country's coast although he is unhappy about the deal, the White House said on Thursday.

