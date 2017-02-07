WH releases list of terror attacks, s...

WH releases list of terror attacks, says most didn't receive media attention they deserved

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The White House said on Monday night that since the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria declared its caliphate in 2014, "there has been a major attack targeting the West executed or inspired by the group more than once every two weeks." "Most have not received the media attention they deserved," the White House said, although many of the attacks were covered by the media.

