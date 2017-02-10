Weather bureau predicts extreme heat, catastrophic fire conditions around Australia
Large swathes of the country remain in the grip of an unforgiving heat wave this weekend. New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria are expecting extremely hot conditions, with temperatures reaching as high as 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of NSW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Targetedinreno
|39
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|JRA
|13
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|11 hr
|wild bill over th...
|64
|Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch...
|17 hr
|Frenchie
|4
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|22 hr
|Frenchie
|2
|What software engineers are making around the w...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|1
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC