Weather bureau predicts extreme heat,...

Weather bureau predicts extreme heat, catastrophic fire conditions around Australia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Large swathes of the country remain in the grip of an unforgiving heat wave this weekend. New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria are expecting extremely hot conditions, with temperatures reaching as high as 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of NSW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) 2 hr Targetedinreno 39
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) 5 hr JRA 13
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 11 hr wild bill over th... 64
News Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch... 17 hr Frenchie 4
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India 22 hr Frenchie 2
News What software engineers are making around the w... Thu Frenchie 1
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) Thu @Real Kelly 12
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC