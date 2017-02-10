Waitress drags goanna from Australian restaurant by the tail
A waitress at a New South Wales restaurant was busy serving a customer when a scaley situation took the venue by surprise. 25-year-old Samia Lila was alerted by a patron to a 180cm long goanna crawling across the restaurant floor.
