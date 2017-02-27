WA Libs, Labor campaigning in regions as election day gets closer
West Australian Premier Colin Barnett kicked off the final fortnight of the state election campaign in the Pilbara, while opposition leader Mark McGowan returned to the South West. Mr Barnett revealed a plan to nominate ancient rock art on the Burrup Peninsula for World Heritage listing and visited Hedland Senior High School to flesh out a previously-announced $5 million upgrade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC