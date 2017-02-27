WA Libs, Labor campaigning in regions...

WA Libs, Labor campaigning in regions as election day gets closer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

West Australian Premier Colin Barnett kicked off the final fortnight of the state election campaign in the Pilbara, while opposition leader Mark McGowan returned to the South West. Mr Barnett revealed a plan to nominate ancient rock art on the Burrup Peninsula for World Heritage listing and visited Hedland Senior High School to flesh out a previously-announced $5 million upgrade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Sun Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Sat Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
Dear Australia Feb 19 poopoo 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC