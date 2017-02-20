WA Election: Brothel madam says polit...

WA Election: Brothel madam says politicians have put sex industry reform in 'too hard basket'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The madam of Kalgoorlie's oldest operating brothel says she has stopped holding out hope the State Government will tackle reforming laws governing Western Australia's sex industry. A major part of Colin Barnett's policy platform at the 2008 election, sex industry reform has dropped off the Government's agenda over its two terms in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Australia 12 hr poopoo 4
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Sat Prophet Muhammad 63
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Sat Greg NKC 40
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... Fri Jay 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Fri Bunny 2
News UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued Feb 17 Aussie Bob 1
News What made Australians the world's most feverish... Feb 17 Aussie Bob 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC