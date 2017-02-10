UPDATE 1-Australian heatwave triggers...

UPDATE 1-Australian heatwave triggers extreme power price spike, load shedding

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Extreme heat in Australia has caused power prices to soar to an unprecedented A$14,000 per megawatt-hour during peak demand periods in New South Wales as power stations struggle to meet skyrocketing cooling demand. Wholesale power prices for immediate dispatch in the state, Australia's most populous, soared to an unprecedented A$14,000 per MWh on Friday afternoon, up from between A$100-A$200 per MWh EL-30MIN-NSW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13) 1 hr Zach0720 47
News Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16) 2 hr Fo the Revealtor 54
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... 16 hr Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) 23 hr Targetedinreno 39
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) Fri JRA 13
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Fri wild bill over th... 64
News Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch... Fri Frenchie 4
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC