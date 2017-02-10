UPDATE 1-Australian heatwave triggers extreme power price spike, load shedding

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Extreme heat in Australia has caused power prices to soar to an unprecedented A$14,000 per megawatt-hour during peak demand periods in New South Wales as power stations struggle to meet skyrocketing cooling demand. Wholesale power prices for immediate dispatch in the state, Australia's most populous, soared to an unprecedented A$14,000 per MWh on Friday afternoon, up from between A$100-A$200 per MWh EL-30MIN-NSW.

