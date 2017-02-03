Trump's refugee order triggers protests across Australia
Protesters hold placards as they stand together in Sydney, Australia, February 4, 2017 during one of several rallies across Australia condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries and demanding an end to Australia's offshore detention of asylum seekers. A protester holds a placard in Sydney, Australia, February 4, 2017 during one of several rallies across Australia condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries and demanding an end to Australia's offshore detention of asylum seekers.
