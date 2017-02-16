Trump's contempt for trade deals spurs anxiety: What's next?

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Less than a month into his presidency, Donald Trump is already dismantling seven decades of American policy by pulling back from established trade agreements, such as the TPP, and questioning longstanding global alliances.

