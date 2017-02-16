Trump's contempt for trade deals spur...

Trump's contempt for trade deals spurs anxiety: What's next?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Less than a month into his presidency, Donald Trump is already dismantling seven decades of American policy by pulling back from established trade agreements, such as the TPP, and questioning longstanding global alliances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 3 hr THE Foo 9
The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S... 3 hr Django 2
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Syd... 6 hr Sam 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 6 hr Jade 1
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... Wed Dennis Fooguson 18
News Gay Mixed-HIV-Status Couple Study Has No Transm... (Mar '15) Wed The FOO 6
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Tue Dennis Fooguson 2
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC