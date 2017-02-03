Trumpa s latest tweet blasts roam from Iran to Australia - with Arnold tossed in
President Trump gives a thumbs-up to reporters as he waits to speak by phone with the Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Jan. 29, 2017. President Trump revisited several controversies that have overshadowed the second week of his presidency in a series of tweets Friday, weighing in on everything from Arnold Schwarzenegger's poor ratings on "The New Celebrity Apprentice" and sharpened warnings against Iran.
Australia Discussions
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|3 min
|Monkey5890
|43
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Afghan Prince
|18
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|angka jitu
|4,602
|Asian
|11 hr
|Gilrey
|1
|Vale Father Coffey (Sep '08)
|21 hr
|Needhelp
|2
|Australian dog weighs nearly 200 pounds after d... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Arbin Larfin
|7
|America is dealing with this, Civil rights
|Thu
|Well Well
|2
