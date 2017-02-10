Tourist 'rapist' may have other victims
POLICE have asked the location at which a European tourist was allegedly abducted and raped be kept secret in case other victims of the same offender come forward. On Monday, the Adelaide Magistrates Court was told it needed to suppress visual depictions of a farmhouse in Meningie, South Australia, to safeguard ongoing investigations into the horrifying incident.
