The notable Australian stamp rarity Mossgreen is offering

A top Australian stamp rarity will be offered during the Feb. 27-28 auction by Mossgreen in Armadale, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia: a newly discovered used example of the 20-shilling emerald postage due stamp , the high denomination from the 1908-09 postage due set. The stamp is believed to be only the third known used example of this 20sh postage due.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.