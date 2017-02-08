The Latest: Price transfers business ownership to wife
Tom Price, President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, has amended his government ethics agreement as the Senate prepares to debate and vote on his confirmation. In the amended agreement released Wednesday, Price says he has transferred ownership interest in a business to his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|11
|White women worship black men (Apr '14)
|19 hr
|SexyBoi4BBC
|17
|Angry council to fight plans for juvenile jail ...
|Wed
|The Foo
|2
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Mon
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|Feb 6
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 6
|o see the light
|63
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC