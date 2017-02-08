The Latest: Price transfers business ...

The Latest: Price transfers business ownership to wife

20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Tom Price, President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, has amended his government ethics agreement as the Senate prepares to debate and vote on his confirmation. In the amended agreement released Wednesday, Price says he has transferred ownership interest in a business to his wife.

Australia

