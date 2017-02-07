Teens to be charged with planning terror attack in Sydney
A man and a woman in will be charged with planning to carry out a terrorist act in Sydney, Australia, police say. The 19-year-olds, who are married, have been in custody since early last year and are expected to appear in Sydney's Central Local Court on Wednesday.
