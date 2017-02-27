Sydney Jewish Museum Evacuated After Bomb Threat
All staff at the neighboring building housing the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, Jewish Communal Appeal and United Israel Appeal also were evacuated. Police and security officials searched the buildings and allowed staff to reenter two and a half hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC