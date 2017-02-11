Struck-off prison psychologist's secr...

Struck-off prison psychologist's secret marriage to Australian gang rapist

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A prison psychologist struck off for having a relationship with one of Australia's most notorious gang rapists has married another member of the same child rape gang, who has repeatedly hidden it from his parole officers. Joanne Natalie Senior, 36, has changed her name to her husband's, converted to Islam and brought her husband to live with her and her parents in south-west Sydney.

Australia

