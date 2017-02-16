South Australia aims to cut costs with CSC deal
The government announced today that it had struck an agreement with CSC that will see the company provide and support desktops, laptops and tablets, with the agencies and departments set to no longer own and manage physical devices. CSC will set up a new office in Adelaide as part of the agreement.
