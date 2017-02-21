Sonnie Badu hospitalized in Australia

Sonnie Badu hospitalized in Australia

Yesterday

Ghanaian UK based musician Sonnie Badu might be going through a lot already as a picture shared on his Instagram page suggests. In the post shared on Sunday February 26, the handlers of the account called on all his prayer warriors to rise and pray for the musician.

