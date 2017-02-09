Snake in Australia swallows tennis ball
A tennis ball is massaged back up through a carpet python after it swallowed the ball in a Brisbane backyard. A carpet python in Australia has bounced back from serving itself an unwise meal, after a vet nurse massaged a tennis ball out of its stomach.
