Snake in Australia swallows tennis ball

Snake in Australia swallows tennis ball

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A tennis ball is massaged back up through a carpet python after it swallowed the ball in a Brisbane backyard. A carpet python in Australia has bounced back from serving itself an unwise meal, after a vet nurse massaged a tennis ball out of its stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch... 1 hr St Nick 3
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) 7 hr @Real Kelly 12
White women worship black men (Apr '14) Wed SexyBoi4BBC 17
News Angry council to fight plans for juvenile jail ... Wed The Foo 2
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News 7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi... Feb 6 Sir Jeremy 3
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC