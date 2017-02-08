SkyCity NZ gains not matched by Australia
SkyCity Entertainment Group's New Zealand performance improved but its Australian operations did not show the same gains, according to its financial result just out. SkyCity made $83.7 million normalised net profit in the half-year to December 31, 2016, down 2 per cent on the December 2016 half year.
