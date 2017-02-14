Sir Winton Turnbull: Changi prisoner who became Mallee MP
MEMBER for Mallee Andrew Broad has paid tribute to the first man to represent the electorate Sir Winton Turnbull on the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore. Sir Winton was captured by the Japanese during the fall of Singapore and spent three and a half years as a prisoner of war at Changi before returning home to eventually become the first federal Member for Mallee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|2 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|18
|Gay Mixed-HIV-Status Couple Study Has No Transm... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|The FOO
|6
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Tue
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal...
|Tue
|Dennis Fooguson
|6
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|newcountry1
|13
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Dennis Fooguson
|4
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|Feb 11
|Phart Girlishly
|323
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC