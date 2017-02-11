Shark attack: friends save life of sp...

Shark attack: friends save life of spearfisherman after mauling off Australia

Read more: South China Morning Post

A shark badly mauled a man spearfishing on Saturday in northern Queensland leaving him in serious condition after friends saved his life by pulling him aboard their boat, the ambulance service said. The 26-year-old suffered severe blood loss with multiple bites to his upper and lower leg, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

