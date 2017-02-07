Sex assault surgeon lied on his CV in UK

14 min ago Read more: The Age

A Gold Coast cosmetic surgeon who narrowly avoided jail after being convicted for sexual assault has previously had his registration suspended in the United Kingdom for misconduct. Cesidio Colagrande, 48, was found guilty of assaulting a 24-year-old woman at his Southport clinic in May 2015 at his trial at the Southport District Court on Monday.

