Sex assault charge in backpacker case

Sex assault charge in backpacker case

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

A MAN will be charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a Belgian backpacker he allegedly took against her will after responding to an online advertisement. Major Crime detective superintendent Greg Hutchins said the arrested Meningie man had responded to an advertisement on the Gumtree website and had allegedly picked up the woman when she arrived in Murray Bridge from Adelaide on Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... 1 hr Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) 8 hr Targetedinreno 39
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) 10 hr JRA 13
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 16 hr wild bill over th... 64
News Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch... 23 hr Frenchie 4
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Fri Frenchie 2
News What software engineers are making around the w... Thu Frenchie 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC