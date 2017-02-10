Sex assault charge in backpacker case
A MAN will be charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a Belgian backpacker he allegedly took against her will after responding to an online advertisement. Major Crime detective superintendent Greg Hutchins said the arrested Meningie man had responded to an advertisement on the Gumtree website and had allegedly picked up the woman when she arrived in Murray Bridge from Adelaide on Thursday morning.
