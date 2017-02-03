Same-sex marriage debate in Australia...

Same-sex marriage debate in Australia gets another run

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The arguments over same sex marriage in Australia are all too familiar but look set to get another airing when parliament sits for the first time this year. Labor frontbencher Terri Butler concedes Australians are sick of parliament bickering over the issue and believes people just want MPs to get on and support it through a free vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi... 41 min French Beta Cuck 2
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 7 hr True Facts 3
News Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som... 7 hr Foo 1
Poll Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11) 10 hr Victor Green 150
Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12) 13 hr Raj 21
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 22 hr White Right 62
why is china so evil? (Jul '13) Sat jason 44
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC