Same-sex marriage debate in Australia gets another run
The arguments over same sex marriage in Australia are all too familiar but look set to get another airing when parliament sits for the first time this year. Labor frontbencher Terri Butler concedes Australians are sick of parliament bickering over the issue and believes people just want MPs to get on and support it through a free vote.
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|41 min
|French Beta Cuck
|2
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|7 hr
|True Facts
|3
|Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som...
|7 hr
|Foo
|1
|Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11)
|10 hr
|Victor Green
|150
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|Raj
|21
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|22 hr
|White Right
|62
|why is china so evil? (Jul '13)
|Sat
|jason
|44
