Record number of Chinese visited Australia last year
A Chinese family visit Sydney, Australia. A record 1.2 million Chinese tourists visited Australia in 2016, according to statistics released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|7 min
|Th FOO
|4
|Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal...
|7 min
|Real Frenchie
|4
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|newcountry1
|13
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Dennis Fooguson
|4
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|Feb 11
|Phart Girlishly
|323
|Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Zach0720
|47
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC