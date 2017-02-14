Reaching out to survivors

NEW PUSH: Zonta Club of Albury-Wodonga president Joanne Metzger is developing a project to support domestic violence survivors in conjuction with Albury Community Health and Border organisations. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE A discrete, nondescript brochure small enough to be tucked away in a bra or a shoe could be the key to safety for a domestic violence survivor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Border Mail.