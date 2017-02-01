Qld, NSW outback towns to reach high 40s as heatwave sweeps across eastern Australia
The heatwave as it moves across Australia on Friday, with the red part representing temperatures above 45C. Photo / Bureau of Meteorology Temperatures in parts of New South Wales Queensland are tipped to climb as high as 48C in the next week as Australia's long, hot summer gets longer and hotter.
