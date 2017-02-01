Principal to lead school into future

Principal to lead school into future

DETERMINED: New St Patrick's principal Liz McIntyre says a strong focus will be on building pupils' learning environment. Picture: PETER PICKERING Born and raised in Echuca, Ms McIntyre taught in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne before taking the leadership reins from former principal Kate Harney, who resigned at the end of last year.

