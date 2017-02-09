Phuket jet-ski accident: Australian Thomas Keating faces month-long wait in Thailand
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Bangkok: Australian man Thomas Keating will be banned from leaving Thailand until he faces a reckless driving charge over the death of his partner in a jet-ski crash on the Thai resort island of Phuket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|11
|White women worship black men (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|SexyBoi4BBC
|17
|Angry council to fight plans for juvenile jail ...
|23 hr
|The Foo
|2
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Mon
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|Feb 6
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 6
|o see the light
|63
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC