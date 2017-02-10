Pest halts east coast export of West ...

Pest halts east coast export of West Australian spuds

Potatoes from Western Australia cannot be exported to the east coast due to a plant pest, the state's Department of Agriculture and Food says. It was recently found in Perth for the first time in Australia, and has cost New Zealand producers $60 million each year since being detected a decade ago.

