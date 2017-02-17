Nine news launching

Regional broadcaster Southern Cross Austereo will launch its dedicated Nine News Western Victoria bulletin to Ballarat and the west of the state on March 6. Regional broadcaster Southern Cross Austereo will launch its dedicated Nine News Western Victoria bulletin to Ballarat and the west of the state on March 6. Presented by veteran news reader Jo Hall, the Western Victoria bulletin will be the fifth in a series of 15 Nine News regional bulletins to be rolled out in the coming months as part of one of the biggest expansions of news operations in Australia. The Ballarat bulletin of Nine News is set to go head-to-head in the 6pm timeslot with longstanding WIN News.

