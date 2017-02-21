New Zealand man to face child sex offence charges in Australia
An Australian-led police operation has netted a New Zealand man on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child and involvement in a global child sex offender network. The 42-year-old man was to be extradited to Australia on Thursday to appear in court in Brisbane on Friday, after a five-year investigation sparked by information from New Zealand authorities.
