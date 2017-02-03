New wave Australian wines to try
One of the best things about Australia is the number of winemakers keen to experiment with new styles and lesser known grape varieties to produce something completely different. Decanter's tasting team recommends five to try... More recently, there has been an upsurge in the popularity of cooler-climate wines, such as Eden Valley Riesling , Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noir, or Chardonnay from Adelaide Hills.
