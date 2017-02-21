Netanyahu blasts UN 'hypocrisy', Aust...

Netanyahu blasts UN 'hypocrisy', Australian PM opposes 'one-sided resolutions'

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull offered a staunch defence of Israel on Wednesday, criticising the United Nations and vowing never to support "one-sided resolutions" calling for an end to Israeli settlement building on occupied land. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull upon their arrival at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 22, 2017.

Chicago, IL

