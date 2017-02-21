Mob brawl breaks out at Australian mosque

The Religion of Peace strikes again, as mob violence breaks out between two factions at a mosque in the Melbourne, Australia suburb of Preston. The great Andrew Bolt of the Herald-Sun reports: So far as I can tell, both sides are shouting "Allahu Akhbar!" Ordnarily this is translated as "God is great!" -- but people who know Arabic tell me that the actual meaning is "Allah is supreme!" i.e., better than the gods of other religions.

