Michael Hill lifts 1H profit 3.4%
Michael Hill International, the jewellery chain business founded by its namesake, posted a 3.4 percent increase in first-half profit as it opened more stores. Profit rose to A$25.8 million, or 6.66 cents per share, in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$24.9 million, or 6.48 cents, a year earlier, the Brisbane, Australia-based company said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|racist festival in Melbourne this weekend
|4 hr
|Ron the Refo
|1
|Lonely housewives looking for private
|6 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|11 hr
|THE Foo
|9
|The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S...
|11 hr
|Django
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Syd...
|14 hr
|Sam
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|14 hr
|Jade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC