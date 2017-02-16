Michael Hill lifts 1H profit 3.4%

Michael Hill lifts 1H profit 3.4%

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Michael Hill International, the jewellery chain business founded by its namesake, posted a 3.4 percent increase in first-half profit as it opened more stores. Profit rose to A$25.8 million, or 6.66 cents per share, in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$24.9 million, or 6.48 cents, a year earlier, the Brisbane, Australia-based company said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 62
racist festival in Melbourne this weekend 4 hr Ron the Refo 1
Lonely housewives looking for private 6 hr Lisa 1
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 11 hr THE Foo 9
The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S... 11 hr Django 2
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Syd... 14 hr Sam 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 14 hr Jade 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC