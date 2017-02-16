Michael Hill lifts 1H profit 3.4%

Michael Hill International, the jewellery chain business founded by its namesake, posted a 3.4 percent increase in first-half profit as it opened more stores. Profit rose to A$25.8 million, or 6.66 cents per share, in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$24.9 million, or 6.48 cents, a year earlier, the Brisbane, Australia-based company said in a statement.

