Mia Ayliffe-Chung: Backpacker murder not "terror attack"
Mia Ayliffe-Chung was staying at Shelley's Backpackers in Home Hill, near Townsville, when she was stabbed to death The mother of a backpacker who was stabbed to death in Australia has criticised the White House for labelling her death a "terror attack". US President Donald Trump has accused the media of under-reporting terrorist attacks "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|16 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|22 hr
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|Mon
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Mon
|o see the light
|63
|Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Victor Green
|150
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|Sun
|Raj
|21
|why is china so evil? (Jul '13)
|Feb 4
|jason
|44
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC