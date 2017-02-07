Mia Ayliffe-Chung: Backpacker murder ...

Mia Ayliffe-Chung: Backpacker murder not "terror attack"

11 hrs ago

Mia Ayliffe-Chung was staying at Shelley's Backpackers in Home Hill, near Townsville, when she was stabbed to death The mother of a backpacker who was stabbed to death in Australia has criticised the White House for labelling her death a "terror attack". US President Donald Trump has accused the media of under-reporting terrorist attacks "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group.

Australia

