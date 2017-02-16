Meningie 'tourist sex attack' farm a secret
THE rural South Australian property where a European tourist is alleged to have been raped will remain secret amid fears the man accused of abducting her may have more victims. The Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday banned publication of the location and images of a Meningie farmhouse, almost 150km southwest of Adelaide.
