MarketsSteel boss warns on energy 'catastrophe'BlueScope Steel's...

Steel boss warns on energy 'catastrophe'
BlueScope Steel boss Paul O'Malley has warned Australian manufacturing could face an "energy catastrophe", even as the rejuvenated steelmaker posted a surge in half-year profit on the back of booming operations in North America. Shares in Bluescope jumped on Monday as the company boosted its dividend, announced a $150 million share buyback and said it expected to maintain growth in the second half of the year.
