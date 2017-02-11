MarketsSteel boss warns on energy 'catastrophe'BlueScope Steel's...

BlueScope Steel boss Paul O'Malley has warned Australian manufacturing could face an "energy catastrophe", even as the rejuvenated steelmaker posted a surge in half-year profit on the back of booming operations in North America. Shares in Bluescope jumped on Monday as the company boosted its dividend, announced a $150 million share buyback and said it expected to maintain growth in the second half of the year.

