Man critically injured after shark attack
A man is in a critical condition with severe injuries to his legs after being attacked by a shark in far north Queensland. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was bitten while near the Port Hinchinbrook boat ramp at Cardwell at around 10.20am.
