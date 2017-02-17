Man critically injured after shark at...

Man critically injured after shark attack

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A man is in a critical condition with severe injuries to his legs after being attacked by a shark in far north Queensland. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was bitten while near the Port Hinchinbrook boat ramp at Cardwell at around 10.20am.

