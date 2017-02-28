Man arrested on terror offences after AFP counter-terror operation in NSW town of Young
AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin said the man will be charged with a number of offences, including two "serious" foreign incursion offences, on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
