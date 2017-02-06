Man accused of killing Kalgoorlie teen Elijah's Doughty seeks trial
The man accused of deliberately running down and killing Aboriginal teenager Elijah Doughty in Western Australia's Goldfields region wants to have his trial heard in their home town. The man, whose name is suppressed, allegedly chased down the 14-year-old in his ute as the teen rode a stolen motorcycle in Kalgoorlie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som...
|2 hr
|The Foo
|2
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|2 hr
|French Beta Cuck
|2
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|9 hr
|True Facts
|3
|Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Victor Green
|150
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|Raj
|21
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Sun
|White Right
|62
|why is china so evil? (Jul '13)
|Sat
|jason
|44
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC