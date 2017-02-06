Man accused of killing Kalgoorlie tee...

Man accused of killing Kalgoorlie teen Elijah's Doughty seeks trial

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The man accused of deliberately running down and killing Aboriginal teenager Elijah Doughty in Western Australia's Goldfields region wants to have his trial heard in their home town. The man, whose name is suppressed, allegedly chased down the 14-year-old in his ute as the teen rode a stolen motorcycle in Kalgoorlie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som... 2 hr The Foo 2
News 7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi... 2 hr French Beta Cuck 2
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 9 hr True Facts 3
Poll Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11) 12 hr Victor Green 150
Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12) 15 hr Raj 21
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Sun White Right 62
why is china so evil? (Jul '13) Sat jason 44
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC