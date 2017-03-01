Man accused of firing shots into Aust...

Man accused of firing shots into Australian home identified by his mullet

Tuesday

A woman who claims her would-be son-in-law fired a series of shots into her home in Australia 18 months ago said she identified him in part by his "mullet" hairstyle. Steven James Woods is on trial in Wollongong District Court in New South Wales this week accused of firing four shots at Karen Lyson's Shellharbour, NSW home on September 17, 2015.

