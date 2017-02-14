Major cycling overhaul proposed
More than 90 per cent of urban residents within the City of Ballarat will be within 500 metres of a designated bicycle track if the council's Ballarat Cycling Action Plan is completed in full. More than 90 per cent of urban residents within the City of Ballarat will be within 500 metres of a designated bicycle track if the council's Ballarat Cycling Action Plan is completed in full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|1 min
|The FOO
|17
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|20 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal...
|21 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|6
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|newcountry1
|13
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Dennis Fooguson
|4
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|Feb 11
|Phart Girlishly
|323
|Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Zach0720
|47
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC