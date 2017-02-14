Major cycling overhaul proposed

Major cycling overhaul proposed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

More than 90 per cent of urban residents within the City of Ballarat will be within 500 metres of a designated bicycle track if the council's Ballarat Cycling Action Plan is completed in full. More than 90 per cent of urban residents within the City of Ballarat will be within 500 metres of a designated bicycle track if the council's Ballarat Cycling Action Plan is completed in full.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... 1 min The FOO 17
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under 20 hr Dennis Fooguson 2
News Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal... 21 hr Dennis Fooguson 6
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) Mon newcountry1 13
News Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16) Feb 13 Dennis Fooguson 4
News Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10) Feb 11 Phart Girlishly 323
Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13) Feb 11 Zach0720 47
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,897,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC