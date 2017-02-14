Major cycling overhaul proposed

More than 90 per cent of urban residents within the City of Ballarat will be within 500 metres of a designated bicycle track if the council's Ballarat Cycling Action Plan is completed in full. More than 90 per cent of urban residents within the City of Ballarat will be within 500 metres of a designated bicycle track if the council's Ballarat Cycling Action Plan is completed in full.

