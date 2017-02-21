Light plane carrying five people crashes into Australian shopping mall
A small plane carrying five people crashed into a shopping centre near an airport outside Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, on Tuesday and officials said an unknown number of people may have been killed. "It appears to be a very, very tragic accident that's occurred out here ... that's potentially caused fatalities," Victoria state police minister Lisa Neville told Sky News.
