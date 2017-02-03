Launceston woman wins Miss World Aust...

Launceston woman wins Miss World Australia top 30 spot

TASSIE'S TWO: Hobart's Kimberley Jones and Blackstone Heights' Courtney Laskey will represent Tasmania at the Miss World Australia finals in June. Pictures: Hamish Geale Blackstone Heights 22-year-old Courtney Laskey will represent Tasmania at the 2017 Miss World Australia after a successful outing in the competition's state finals on Saturday.

Australia

