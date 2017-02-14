John's fight on two fronts
A full life: Former Olympian and Vietnam veteran John Kinsela features on 'Awaken' with Stan Grant this week. Picture: Heath Parkes-Hupton Two Olympic Games and eight months manning an artillery unit in Vietnam, plus years of dedication to indigenous causes in western Sydney, has made for an amazing life story.
