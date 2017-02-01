John McCain Calls Australia's Ambassador To Clean Up Trump's Mess
Sen. John McCain called Australia's ambassador to the United States Thursday morning to do damage control after President Donald Trump 's disastrous recent call with the country's prime minister. McCain said he expressed his "unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance" in the call with Ambassador Joe Hockey.
