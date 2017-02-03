'It's looking right at me': Australian woman shocked as snake winds up in her wipers
An Australian woman's worst nightmare came to life on Sunday, when a snake wound itself around her car's windscreen wipers, as she was driving through Melbourne. Toni O'Sullivan was driving back to her home after grocery shopping, when a python appeared on the glass in front of her.
